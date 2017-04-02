

Welcome to the 185th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:

WhatsApp is the latest communication app to come under fire for its encryption. Someone used the app shortly before the attack on the UK. The debate began raging once again on whether or not companies should build a back door into encrypted mediums so that law enforcement can do its thing. However, if history is any indication, we don’t think WhatsApp will adhere, just like Apple didn’t adhere in the US after the San Bernadino case a few years ago. Either way, it’s not a great situation.

App Annie released a report this week. It indicates that Android app spending may finally become higher than Apple in 2017. There is a caveat, though. The prediction states that this will likely only happen if you count Google Play along with third party app stores. Many Android users in Asia, particularly China, don’t have access to Google Play. It would be awesome to see Android take the leaderboard for once, but we’ll have to wait and see if the prediction pans out.

Google Play has undergone a few changes over the last week. For starters, a new “My Apps & Games” section will soon get tabs and sorting options to make it easier to wade through. Additionally, there is now a free app of the week section to show you some apps that usually cost money, but are currently free for a short time. We approve both changes and we hope more are coming down the pipe!

It seems like Facebook is finally tinkering with adding GIF features to Facebook post comments. For now, it seems like they’re adding a button that you can use to search for GIFs and then post. For now, the feature is in testing so it hasn’t rolled out to too many people. We do hope this eventually spirals into full GIF support so it can be more like literally all of its competitors.

Facebook is also rolling out its new Snapchat-like feature to its mobile apps. These Stories allow you to take short videos or images of what you’re doing. Items uploaded to your Story are available for 24 hours to friends. They aren’t hard to find. You’ll see them as soon as they roll out to you for sure. There is also now a Direct feature that lets you send images or video with specific friends. They disappear after a short time, much like Snapchat.

Meganoid Price: $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Meganoid is the latest game from OrangePixel. It's an intense retro shooter. It also includes some platformer elements. Levels are procedurally generated based on templates. That means you should get a relatively different playing experience almost every time. You'll have to collect and consume items, find bonus areas, and take out bad guys. There is even a hacking elements where certain items will change the game's physics to work in your favor. It's a fun little game that also has no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

WalletHub Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY WalletHub is a new competitor to Credit Karma. For those who don't know, these types of apps show your credit score. You can keep track of things like your debts, open accounts, and other information. The app also gives you tips on how to improve your credit, 24/7 credit monitoring, and more. Like Credit Karma, you'll get ads for things like credit cards based on your score. Otherwise, it's a very simple and useful app. It's free to download. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Chicken Scream Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Chicken Scream is a new mobile game. It also has a good chance of going viral. The reason is because it's ridiculous to play. Essentially, you talk to the chicken to make it walk. You then yell at it to make it jump. No, we're not kidding. As you can imagine, it's entertaining. It's also fairly difficult to master. We don't recommend playing this one in public. Otherwise, you'll annoy the pants off of anybody who is near you. The game is free with advertising if you want to try it yourself. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Podcast Go Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Podcast Go is a new, free podcast app. It boasts a collection of over 300,000 podcasts in total. You'll also get a clean, Material Design style interface. That means it should be easy enough to use. It's easy enough to find podcasts, subscribe to them, and listen. As far as we know, it supports only audio podcasts. It's also supported by advertising. It's a little rough around the edges, but it's hard to complain too much given that it's free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

1942 Mobile Price: $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY 1942 Mobile is the latest Capcom port. This is a remake of the classic top-down arcade shooter from long ago. You'll fly around, dodge bullets and bad guys, and fight boss battles. It also includes a casual mode where you can do things like adjust the game's mechanics to make it a little easier. Classic mode sticks straight to the game's original specs. It won't topple something like Sky Force Reloaded, but it's only $1.99 with no in-app purchases. It's a good little arcade game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about it in the comments! Thanks again for reading and check back next week for more apps and games news!