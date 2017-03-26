Apps & Games
Android Apps Weekly featured image
Welcome to the 184th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:

  • Link Bubble has retired. Brave took Link Bubble down this week after some frustration with working around Google’s WebView. According to the developers, there are some issues that prevent it from running at its full capabilities. Thus, instead of settling, they just took it down entirely. You can still download it from Brave’s github account for now. It may be back one day, but it won’t be anytime soon.
  • There is an Office Space game coming for mobile. Like most games about movies on mobile, this one will be free to play. Your job will be to steal as much money from the company as possible. It’ll also have cameo appearances by most of the characters from the show. It’s on Google Play right now if you want to pre-register.
  • Facebook, Alphabet, and Twitter have to amend their terms of service. Not doing so could result in fines from the European Commission. Some of the complaints include requiring people to go to California to take these companies to court, not identifying sponsored content clearly, and requiring consumers to waive their mandatory rights. As you can probably imagine, those are all not great things. The change will benefit mostly everybody if companies adhere.
  • Family Guy and Jam City are also working on a new game. It’ll be a match three game and that’s the worst part of it. It’ll include four game modes, tons of the show’s trademark raw humor, and cameos from various characters. You’ll be collecting condoms for Quagmire, booze, and more. There will be upgrades. You know how these match-three games work. You can pre-register on Google Play if you want it at launch.
  • The first preview of Android O is out. It features a lot of changes and some of them will affect how apps do things. For starters, a new API will let password managers work better with native Android support. There is also now adaptive icons so app devs can make their icon fit on almost any theme in any shape. Android O itself will have native support for notification badges on app icons finally. Finally, apps will now have notification channels. For instance, Facebook can send you a notification for a like and then have a different notification for comments. You’ll be able to configure these so you can get notifications only for comments but not for likes. That’s kind of awesome.

For even more Android apps and games news, updates, release, and more, check out this week's newsletter by clicking here! There you can find more information that we didn't have space for that. That includes a new Family Guy game, some big Google Maps updates, and more!

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars

Price: Free with in-app purchases
Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is a new freemium fighting game. The basic idea is that you must strategically pick your moves in a rock-paper-scissors style to defeat your opponent. You'l be able to collect over 40 Power Rangers. It also has cameos from plenty of bad guys and good guys from the shows. It's similar to games like Mortal Kombat X or Injustice: Gods Among Us. The game is a decent little fighting game experience, but it does have a lot of the usual freemium issues as well. It's worth a shot at least.
Meteor

Price: Free
Meteor is a speed test app. Like most, it'll test the download speed, upload speed, and ping of your Internet connection. Unlike most, it has no advertising and it's totally free to download and use. In addition to testing speeds, the app will attempt to rate the experience of your other apps based on your scores. Thus, if you have slow speeds, YouTube or Netflix might get a poor rating while social sites like Facebook might get an average or good rating. It's something new and fun and it seems to work rather well. It also has a clean, colorful design.
Mushroom 11

Price: $4.99
Mushroom 11 is a puzzle game with a fun twist. You'll control a blob of fungus through various obstacles, tunnels, and puzzles. You make it move by making it grow. The way to make it grow is to destroy some of it. Thus, if you destroy a piece on the right side, it'll grow toward the left. It includes 7 large worlds to explore, background clues that reveal story line, and a soundtrack by The Future of Sound. It's a pay-once game with no in-app purchases and it's actually pretty good.
Focus Timer Reborn

Price: Free
Focus Timer Reborn is a productivity app that is also a timer. The way it works is that it helps you time your work, your breaks, and your longer breaks to help you have a more productive day. So you'll set the timer for 25 minutes of focused work, set the timer for five minutes of break time, then go for another 25 minutes of focused work. That is, until you need a longer break. The idea is to trick your mind into working harder for those 25 minutes because there is the promise of a break coming. It works well, it's laden with Material Design, and it's free to download if you want to try.
Focus Timer Reborn

Super Mario Run

Price: Free / $9.99
After months of waiting, Super Mario Run is officially out on Android. It's pretty much just like the iOS version so there are no real surprises here. For those who don't know, you'll embark on a platformer quest to save Princess Peach from Bowser, again. The game makes Mario run and jump small obstacles on his own, but you'll have to make sure to tackle the bigger stuff yourself. You can also challenge friends to see who can get the most coins. You can play the trial for free before being asked to fork out the $9.99. Some will think it's worth it, some will not. It's a good mobile game though.
Thanks for reading! Here are a few app lists you might like!
 

If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about it in the comments! Check back next week for the next one as well.

