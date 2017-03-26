

Welcome to the 184th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:

For even more Android apps and games news, updates, release, and more, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! There you can find more information that we didn’t have space for that. That includes a new Family Guy game, some big Google Maps updates, and more! You can sign up for the newsletter if you’d like using the form below to get it every Sunday! As usual, our Android Authority app will provide you with even faster updates!

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is a new freemium fighting game. The basic idea is that you must strategically pick your moves in a rock-paper-scissors style to defeat your opponent. You'l be able to collect over 40 Power Rangers. It also has cameos from plenty of bad guys and good guys from the shows. It's similar to games like Mortal Kombat X or Injustice: Gods Among Us. The game is a decent little fighting game experience, but it does have a lot of the usual freemium issues as well. It's worth a shot at least. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Meteor Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Meteor is a speed test app. Like most, it'll test the download speed, upload speed, and ping of your Internet connection. Unlike most, it has no advertising and it's totally free to download and use. In addition to testing speeds, the app will attempt to rate the experience of your other apps based on your scores. Thus, if you have slow speeds, YouTube or Netflix might get a poor rating while social sites like Facebook might get an average or good rating. It's something new and fun and it seems to work rather well. It also has a clean, colorful design. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Mushroom 11 Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Mushroom 11 is a puzzle game with a fun twist. You'll control a blob of fungus through various obstacles, tunnels, and puzzles. You make it move by making it grow. The way to make it grow is to destroy some of it. Thus, if you destroy a piece on the right side, it'll grow toward the left. It includes 7 large worlds to explore, background clues that reveal story line, and a soundtrack by The Future of Sound. It's a pay-once game with no in-app purchases and it's actually pretty good. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Focus Timer Reborn Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Focus Timer Reborn is a productivity app that is also a timer. The way it works is that it helps you time your work, your breaks, and your longer breaks to help you have a more productive day. So you'll set the timer for 25 minutes of focused work, set the timer for five minutes of break time, then go for another 25 minutes of focused work. That is, until you need a longer break. The idea is to trick your mind into working harder for those 25 minutes because there is the promise of a break coming. It works well, it's laden with Material Design, and it's free to download if you want to try. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Super Mario Run Price: Free / $9.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY After months of waiting, Super Mario Run is officially out on Android. It's pretty much just like the iOS version so there are no real surprises here. For those who don't know, you'll embark on a platformer quest to save Princess Peach from Bowser, again. The game makes Mario run and jump small obstacles on his own, but you'll have to make sure to tackle the bigger stuff yourself. You can also challenge friends to see who can get the most coins. You can play the trial for free before being asked to fork out the $9.99. Some will think it's worth it, some will not. It's a good mobile game though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thanks for reading! Here are a few app lists you might like! 10 best Android browsers of 2017 15 best platform games for Android

If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about it in the comments! Check back next week for the next one as well.