- Link Bubble has retired. Brave took Link Bubble down this week after some frustration with working around Google’s WebView. According to the developers, there are some issues that prevent it from running at its full capabilities. Thus, instead of settling, they just took it down entirely. You can still download it from Brave’s github account for now. It may be back one day, but it won’t be anytime soon.
- There is an Office Space game coming for mobile. Like most games about movies on mobile, this one will be free to play. Your job will be to steal as much money from the company as possible. It’ll also have cameo appearances by most of the characters from the show. It’s on Google Play right now if you want to pre-register.
- Facebook, Alphabet, and Twitter have to amend their terms of service. Not doing so could result in fines from the European Commission. Some of the complaints include requiring people to go to California to take these companies to court, not identifying sponsored content clearly, and requiring consumers to waive their mandatory rights. As you can probably imagine, those are all not great things. The change will benefit mostly everybody if companies adhere.
- Family Guy and Jam City are also working on a new game. It’ll be a match three game and that’s the worst part of it. It’ll include four game modes, tons of the show’s trademark raw humor, and cameos from various characters. You’ll be collecting condoms for Quagmire, booze, and more. There will be upgrades. You know how these match-three games work. You can pre-register on Google Play if you want it at launch.
- The first preview of Android O is out. It features a lot of changes and some of them will affect how apps do things. For starters, a new API will let password managers work better with native Android support. There is also now adaptive icons so app devs can make their icon fit on almost any theme in any shape. Android O itself will have native support for notification badges on app icons finally. Finally, apps will now have notification channels. For instance, Facebook can send you a notification for a like and then have a different notification for comments. You’ll be able to configure these so you can get notifications only for comments but not for likes. That’s kind of awesome.
