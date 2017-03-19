Welcome to the 183rd edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the biggest headlines from the last week:
- YouTube and Daydream are teaming up to make better VR videos. Right now, most VR videos use something called equirectangular projection. It works for now, but the quality could be better. The idea these two companies are going with is called equi-angular cubemap projection. It’s a similar concept that video games use but for VR video instead. We’ll learn more about it as they release more info.
- There is a new Humble Mobile Bundle ready for download. It has a total of nine games, including Anomaly 2, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Worms 4, and others. You can pay $1 and get four games, pay $3 and get four more games, or pay $5 or more and you’ll get every game. This is actually a really nice bundle with some very good games. It’s worth checking it out and you’ll be helping charity too!
- Google’s Family Link app is close to release. This new app gives parents more control over the smartphones of their kids. The app will let parents do things like lock kids out of their devices and monitor what they download from Google Play. That should help with things like accidental purchases. Parents can request an early invite if they want to try it out now. However, most will have to wait for the official release.
- We have heard some new information about Pandora Premium. As expected, it’s aim will be to do battle with the likes of Apple Music, Spotify, and others. It’ll also cost $9.99 just like the rest. What we know right now is that Pandora will start by sending out invites for people to test out the service. The whole thing should be rolling out in the near future.
- As it turns out, Google Assistant is not coming to Android tablets. By now, you’ve likely heard that it is coming to every phone running Android Marshmallow and up. Google announced this week that they are definitely not doing tablets. At least right now. That’s not to say that it won’t come eventually, simply that no plans to do so are currently there. Adjust your expectations accordingly.
