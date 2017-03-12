Welcome to the 182nd edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the big headlines from the last week:
- Capcom is apparently working on bringing four more classic games to mobile. One of them is 1942, a classic top-down shooter that many people enjoyed back in the day. So far, Capcom has botched six Megaman releases this year so we’re hoping that this attempt goes a little bit better. We don’t have a time frame a release date just yet. We just know that they’re working on it.
- Twitch received an update this week. In the update is a new thing called Pulse. Pulse is a lot like Facebook’s Timeline except for video streamers. It’ll make it easier for affluent members of the community to share clips, highlights, and even stuff like schedules. Followers can see these things and interact more. It adds a bit of nuance to Twitch’s otherwise cut and dry experience. It should be rolling out right now.
- Google Play announced their first original podcast this week. It’s called City Soundtracks. It’s essentially a podcast version of VH1’s Behind the Artist. Each episode will focus on one artist and their hometown. Most are calling it an attempt for Google Play to promote its own service from within. However, it does sound genuinely interesting. It launched on March 8th with three episodes. It’s on Google Play now if you want to try it out.
- Fireproof Games announced that a new Room game is coming. It’s called The Room: Old Sins. Like its predecessors, it’ll be a mix of an escape game and a puzzle game. There isn’t a lot of information available yet. However, we know it’ll take place in a house and will feature a very creepy dollhouse. There isn’t a definitive release date just yet. We just know that they’re working on it.
- Word around the digital grapevine is that Spotify is preparing a lossless Hi-Fi option. Some users have reported seeing a prompt to upgrade to the new service. The prices ranged from an additional $5 to $10 for some. The likely explanation is that they’re testing to see what prices people like. This will put them directly in competition with Tidal as the only two companies that do lossless streaming. Also, Spotify announced that they’ve hit 50 million paid subscribers.
