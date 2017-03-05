Welcome to the 181st edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the biggest headlines from the last week:
- One of the bigger announcements at MWC 2017 was the Nokia 3310. Yes, the remake of the famous phone with all those memes. It also comes with a revamped version of the popular Snake game. As it turns out, you can play it without buying the 3310. Facebook Messenger has the game built into the app and you can play it whenever you want. Simply launch the app, tap the controller icon, find it, and play. That’s kind of cool.
- Google announced that Google Assistant will be coming to all devices running Marshmallow and Nougat. The good news is that you won’t have to wait long. The update will be coming through Google Play Services and it should be rolling out right now. The first stage of rollouts are going to the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Other countries and languages will have to wait for rollouts later this year.
- Researchers found 132 Android apps that are carrying Windows malware. What makes that interesting is that Windows malware can’t do jack or squat on the Android platform. It gets weirder. The developers had no idea that the malware was there. The malware finds HTML pages and injects the malware into them automatically, even if they’re in an Android app. That means the malware was already on their computer. The apps are no longer available for download.
- Niantic announced that they would be bringing more large updates to Pokemon Go in 2017. The future updates will include more Pokemon, new game play features, and more. The game play features that have been confirmed include trading Pokemon, PvP combat, a new gym battle system, and some smaller stuff. The updates should roll out over the course of the year. They also announced a revamp for Ingress at MCW 2017. That should be fun!
- Google officially announced YouTube TV this week. It’s a lot like Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, or DirecTV Now. It’ll include dozens of cable channels, local sports networks, and other stuff. It’ll even include a cloud-based DVR with unlimited storage. Of course, you’ll have access to YouTube Red Original content as well from the app. Also, the company announced that people check out over one billion hours of videos per day. That’s impressive.
For even more Android apps and games news, releases, updates, and more, check out this week's newsletter by clicking here! There you can find a bunch of stuff that we didn't have space for here such as Mozilla buying Pocket, the end of Google Spaces, and more!
