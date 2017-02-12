Welcome to the 178th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:
- It’s being reported that Google could be removing millions of apps from the Play Store soon. Google reportedly sent out an email to developers of apps that don’t have a privacy policy. Those without a privacy policy will disappear. Developers will have until mid-March 2017 to fix the issue. It should remove a ton of amateur apps, filler apps, and abandoned apps. It should help freshen things up.
- The latest Humble Bundle is now live! This time around it’ll feature tons and tons of RPGs. Some of the games include Evoland, Doom & Destiny, Shadowrun Returns, Star Wars: KOTOR, and more. You can pay what you want and get three games, beat the average to get four additional games, or pay the flat $6 to get every game in the bundle. Some of these are awesome RPGs and there are enough games here to last you a year.
- Mozilla announced this week that half of its staff were being laid off. They have also decided to redirect their focus to Internet of Things technology. Some have also reported that Mozilla will begin looking into AR and VR technology as well. We also hope that their browser gets some love. It’s a rough day for about 50 people, but we hope that it leads to better things going forward.
- Hatch had some big announcements this week. Their mobile game streaming service will offer over 90 games on its service for free. Some of the games include Alto’s Adventure, Evoland, and others. For those who don’t know, Hatch is a spin-off from Rovio. Their premise is to create a game streaming service for mobile games. It’ll have no in-app purchases or anything like that. They’ll also have a paid version of the service but we don’t know much about it yet.
- Google Now Launcher will be removed from the Google Play Store by the end of March. Additionally, GMS partners won’t be able to pre-package the launcher on their devices. A recent update allows third party launchers to integrate the Google Now panel directly on their launchers. Thus, Google Now Launcher is apparently no longer necessary. At least according to Google. We thought it was great. We do have a list of alternatives if anyone is interested.
For even more Android apps and games news, releases, and updates, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! There you can find even more information that we didn’t have time for here. You can sign up for the newsletter using the form below if you want it delivered every Sunday! Also, don’t forget to check out the Android Authority app for even faster updates!
Related best app lists:
If we missed any big Android apps or games news for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.