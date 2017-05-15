Welcome to the 191st edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are your headlines from the last week:
- New Samsung Galaxy S8 devices are pre-loaded with McAfee antivirus. The two companies announced the deal earlier this week. In addition to smartphones, the deal also covers laptops. That means McAfee will be on Samsung laptops as well. This is the first major deal that McAfee has done since it broke off from Intel and became a standalone company. It shouldn’t be a big deal, though. Just disable the app if you don’t want it there. Problem solved.
- It is now possible to get more BlackBerry apps than you could before. A member of the XDA-Developers forums posted APKs of most BlackBerry apps. Many of them are available in the Google Play Store. However, some of them, like the BlackBerry Keyboard, are not. Anyone can obtain these apps without root access. That means anybody can use them. All you have to do is get the BlackBerry Manager APK from the XDA site and you’re good to go.
- A report stated that people use more apps than ever before. We’re not talking about download numbers, but rather how long people spend in any given app. App Annie reported that people spent almost a trillion hours in apps between Android and iOS in 2016. So far, that trend is continuing in 2017. The biggest categories in usage include tools, communication, and productivity. However, in general, people only use about half the apps installed on their phone every month.
- EA announced a new Sims mobile game this week. It looks like it’ll be about the same as The Sims FreePlay. However, this one will have updated graphics, more content, and be a bit closer to the PC version. Some have stated that it’ll also be a freemium game. That’s not great, but at least it’ll be something new. EA states that the game is coming soon. That means the release could be any time.
- The first game play trailer for Distant is out now. For those who don’t know, Distant is by the same developers who did Alto’s Adventure. The game play shows interesting looking jump-and-whip mechanics. It’ll definitely be a platformer. The trailer features a yellow caped adventurer jumping around a minimal, but excellent looking prehistoric landscape. We don’t have a release date yet, but it shouldn’t be too far off.
