

Welcome to the 191st edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are your headlines from the last week:

New Samsung Galaxy S8 devices are pre-loaded with McAfee antivirus. The two companies announced the deal earlier this week. In addition to smartphones, the deal also covers laptops. That means McAfee will be on Samsung laptops as well. This is the first major deal that McAfee has done since it broke off from Intel and became a standalone company. It shouldn’t be a big deal, though. Just disable the app if you don’t want it there. Problem solved.

It is now possible to get more BlackBerry apps than you could before. A member of the XDA-Developers forums posted APKs of most BlackBerry apps. Many of them are available in the Google Play Store. However, some of them, like the BlackBerry Keyboard, are not. Anyone can obtain these apps without root access. That means anybody can use them. All you have to do is get the BlackBerry Manager APK from the XDA site and you’re good to go.

A report stated that people use more apps than ever before. We’re not talking about download numbers, but rather how long people spend in any given app. App Annie reported that people spent almost a trillion hours in apps between Android and iOS in 2016. So far, that trend is continuing in 2017. The biggest categories in usage include tools, communication, and productivity. However, in general, people only use about half the apps installed on their phone every month.

EA announced a new Sims mobile game this week. It looks like it’ll be about the same as The Sims FreePlay. However, this one will have updated graphics, more content, and be a bit closer to the PC version. Some have stated that it’ll also be a freemium game. That’s not great, but at least it’ll be something new. EA states that the game is coming soon. That means the release could be any time.

The first game play trailer for Distant is out now. For those who don’t know, Distant is by the same developers who did Alto’s Adventure. The game play shows interesting looking jump-and-whip mechanics. It’ll definitely be a platformer. The trailer features a yellow caped adventurer jumping around a minimal, but excellent looking prehistoric landscape. We don’t have a release date yet, but it shouldn’t be too far off.

For even more Android apps and games news, updates, and releases, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! There you can find a bunch of stuff that we didn’t have space for here. That includes updates from Google Allo, Muzei Live Wallpaper, and the controversial Popcorn Time. You can sign up for the newsletter by using the form below. Also, don’t forget to check out the Android Authority app for even faster updates!

Android Apps Weekly! Subscribe to the Apps Weekly newsletter.

OK Golf Price: $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY OK Golf is a simple new golf game. It features minimal graphics and controls. The result is something easy, fun, and easy to play. You drag and releases to shoot balls around the course. You don't even need to select a club first. It also features both online and offline multiplayer modes. Best of all, it's a pay-once game with no in-app purchases. Of course, hardcore golf fans may not like the lack of strategy that usually accompanies golf. Aside from that, it's a good little sports game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

AutoSet Price: $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY AutoSet is a productivity app. Its main premise is to automatically set your system settings when you open certain apps. For instance, you can have it automatically turn on your GPS when you open Google Maps. You can also have it do things like enable WiFi when you open YouTube or your music streaming app of choice. It works surprisingly well. However, some settings require you to do some additional steps due to security. Thus it's not extremely easy to set up. The app will run you $1.99 with no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Kill Shot Virus Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Kill Shot Virus is the spiritual successor to the popular Kill Shot Bravo. It's a FPS shooter with mission based game play. It boasts over 100 missions. We do expect that number to grow over time. Your job will be to take on the zombie horde, collect weapons, and engage with various events. It's not a whole lot different from Dead Trigger 2. That said, the graphics and controls are good. It does have some early bugs but they should be fixed soon. It's a freemium game like most FPS games these days. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Taskzy Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Taskzy is another automation app. This one allows you to control when apps open. For instance, you can have the app automatically launch your music app when you plug in headphones. There are a variety of triggers that revolve around things like headphones, weather, and other variables. It should work with most apps as well. You can have it automatically open apps or just send you a notification to do. You can click the notification and open the app immediately. It's not amazing, but it's definitely handy. Especially for obvious stuff like opening the music app when the headphones get plugged in. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Injustice 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Injustice 2 is the highly anticipated follow up to Injustice: Gods Among Us. It keeps a lot of the base elements from the original game. It's a fighting game stocked with characters from the DC Comics universe. It has improved the fighting mechanics a little bit. The graphics are also better. There is also a whole different set of things for you to do. However, when you strip off the new stuff, it's got enough of the previous game there to make former players feel at home. Whether that's a good or a bad thing depends on what you thought of the first Injustice game. It's also still a freemium game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some recommended Android apps and games for you! 10 best FPS games for Android 10 best Android tools and utility apps

If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about it in the comments below! Thank you for reading and check back next week for even more Android apps and games news!