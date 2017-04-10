Welcome to the 186th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:
- A court judge is going to decide if a Pokemon Go lawsuit is going forward soon. The case alleges that Niantic trespassed on private property by putting Pokestops and Pokemon in those places. Niantic argues that they are virtual things and, thus, not real. The conclusion of this case could have some huge implications from everything from navigation software to many types of services. We’ll see how it plays out.
- Google released a blog post this week to talk about Chrysaor. That’s a powerful espionage app that infects Android devices like malware and gives it virtually limitless control. It’s similar to another app called Pegasus. That’s an iOS app that does pretty much the same thing. Frighteningly enough, the app even knows how to self-destruct to keep you from ever seeing it. Chrysaor isn’t normal malware as Google notes. So far, Google has only found it on about three dozen devices in total. That indicates an attack on specific individuals. Typically, malware launches to the public. Then it tries to rope in as many people as possible. That means you’ll likely never have to deal with it. Probably. However, it’s still absolutely terrifying that such software exists. If it helps, no apps in Google Play are carrying this one so you’re safe there.
- Twitter announced Twitter Lite this week. It’s a revamp of their mobile site that uses less data. That means it should work a little bit better than the official Twitter app in areas where data connections aren’t great. Thankfully, unlike Facebook, Twitter Lite seems to be available to everyone with Google Chrome for Android simply by visiting Twitter’s mobile site. Thank you for not being Facebook, Twitter.
- For the first time, Android has surpassed Microsoft Windows in Internet usage. By a whole 0.02%. According to the report, Android accounted for 37.93% of all Internet traffic. Microsoft scored 37.91%. This has been where the winds have been blowing for years. Thus, it’s not a huge surprise. Still, it’s a landmark achievement for everyone’s favorite mobile operating OS.
- Google Play is apparently dealing with smarter fake reviews. The way they’re doing is having the bots leave reviews for a bunch of normal apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and others. Then it’ll go to the target app and leave a five-star rating. Thus, the fake accounts look like somewhat legit people. That is, until you read their actual reviews because they’re so obviously bogus. In any case, this is a new hell that Google Play will have to deal with.
