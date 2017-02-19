Welcome to the 179th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the big headlines for this week:
- A study came out this week that revealed that only one in ten people still use a new app after one week. That number drops to about four or five out of 100 using it after 30 days. Retention rates are higher in some areas, like North America. They’re also higher on iOS than on Android in general. Android’s new Instant Apps feature could dramatically change these numbers when people try out apps without actually installing them.
- Word around the digital grapevine indicates that Supercell isn’t developing a game this year. The mega popular developer released Clash Royale in 2016. 86% of the company was also purchased by Tencent for $8.6 billion. In short, it was a busy year. The team plans to double down and improve their current selection of games for now. However, a new game is scheduled for release in early 2018.
- Early this week, Prince’s music became available on streaming sites. Prince had previously removed his music from streaming sites in 2015 and only gave the rights to stream them to Tidal. He sadly passed away in 2016 and the powers that be decided to bring them back. There are 27 albums and compilations available on most major streaming platforms. They also announced that Purple Rain and two unreleased albums were getting remasters due out in June 2017.
- Pokemon Go received a huge update this week. Niantic has added 80 new Pokemon into the mix. The new ones predominately come from the Pokemon Gold and Silver games. Some even have gender variants that you can catch. The update also includes some visual tweaks to make some actions easier, evolution items at Pokestops, new items in general, and more. Niantic also announced that more huge updates were on the way, including trainer v trainer battling, trading, and some new combat mechanics.
- Google lost a court battle this week. A court in Marshall, Texas ruled that Google was violating patents for the anti-malware software baked into Chrome. Google will have to fork out $20 million in damages. Google claimed that the patents were invalid and that they didn’t do anything illegal. Clearly, the courts disagreed. The patents belong to two independent developers. One of them passed away in 2012, one year before the court case started in 2013.
For even more Android apps and games news, releases, and more, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! There you’ll find a bunch of additional stuff we didn’t have space for here such as Gameloft’s trailer for the next NOVA game and news about Android Instant Apps. You can sign up for the newsletter using the form below if you’d like it sent directly to your inbox every Sunday. As usual, you can also check out the Android Authority app for even faster updates!
If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.