Welcome to the 179th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the big headlines for this week:

A study came out this week that revealed that only one in ten people still use a new app after one week. That number drops to about four or five out of 100 using it after 30 days. Retention rates are higher in some areas, like North America. They’re also higher on iOS than on Android in general. Android’s new Instant Apps feature could dramatically change these numbers when people try out apps without actually installing them.

Word around the digital grapevine indicates that Supercell isn’t developing a game this year. The mega popular developer released Clash Royale in 2016. 86% of the company was also purchased by Tencent for $8.6 billion. In short, it was a busy year. The team plans to double down and improve their current selection of games for now. However, a new game is scheduled for release in early 2018.

Early this week, Prince’s music became available on streaming sites. Prince had previously removed his music from streaming sites in 2015 and only gave the rights to stream them to Tidal. He sadly passed away in 2016 and the powers that be decided to bring them back. There are 27 albums and compilations available on most major streaming platforms. They also announced that Purple Rain and two unreleased albums were getting remasters due out in June 2017.

Pokemon Go received a huge update this week. Niantic has added 80 new Pokemon into the mix. The new ones predominately come from the Pokemon Gold and Silver games. Some even have gender variants that you can catch. The update also includes some visual tweaks to make some actions easier, evolution items at Pokestops, new items in general, and more. Niantic also announced that more huge updates were on the way, including trainer v trainer battling, trading, and some new combat mechanics.

Google lost a court battle this week. A court in Marshall, Texas ruled that Google was violating patents for the anti-malware software baked into Chrome. Google will have to fork out $20 million in damages. Google claimed that the patents were invalid and that they didn’t do anything illegal. Clearly, the courts disagreed. The patents belong to two independent developers. One of them passed away in 2012, one year before the court case started in 2013.

For even more Android apps and games news, releases, and more, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! There you’ll find a bunch of additional stuff we didn’t have space for here such as Gameloft’s trailer for the next NOVA game and news about Android Instant Apps. You can sign up for the newsletter using the form below if you’d like it sent directly to your inbox every Sunday. As usual, you can also check out the Android Authority app for even faster updates!

Android Apps Weekly! Subscribe to the Apps Weekly newsletter.

Slice and Rise Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Slice and Rise is a fun little time waster where you play as a ninja. Your goal is to climb as high as you can. You'll also have to avoid obstacles and kill bad guys. It features colorful graphics, simple controls, and some magical items that help you out. There is a pit of lava that follows you up so you'll have to be quick as well. The premise is simple and the mechanics aren't overly inspiring. However, the game is completely free with no in-app purchases. That makes it great if you're low on money. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Amazon Chime Price: Free / Optional Subscription DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Amazon Chime is a new communication platform. Eventually, it'll be intended to take on companies like Skype and Slack. Most of its features will be oriented toward business users. You'll be able to schedule meetings, share documents, and engage in simple chatrooms. It's not going to replace Slack or Skype right now, but it could be a good option with some work. It's free to download and check out. There are a couple of subscription options for those who need additional features. We wouldn't recommend it yet, but it's something to keep an eye on. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Heart Star Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Heart Star is a platform game with some fun mechanics. You play as two girls. Each girl exists in her own little world. You have to switch back and forth between those worlds in order to progress through the level. It features 50 levels and each one has their own little set of puzzles for you to solve. It also has retro graphics, a catchy soundtrack, and it's just fun to play. It's also completely free to play with no in-app purchases. That makes it another great option for those who want to game on a budget. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

FaceApp Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY FaceApp is an app that changes your selfies. It was super popular on iOS and thankfully the Android port actually kind of works. The way it works is you take a selfie and the apply a filter. The filters will make you look older, younger, like a dude or a woman, or even give you a smile if you didn't provide one. You can get some really goofy results depending on the expression you use. You can also make collages that you can share on social media. It's a free app that you'll forget about in a couple of weeks, but it'll be a fun couple of weeks. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Batman: Arkham Underworld Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Batman: Arkham Underworld is a strategy adventure game that lets you play with the villains of the Batman universe. You'll be responsible for creating a hideout, defending it from others in the online PVP, and create guilds with friends. In the game, guilds are referred to as Crime Syndicates. There is also a campaign mode that you can play through. It's a freemium game and it definitely looks and feels like one. However, it's a fun little title for Batman fans if you can get passed that. It's worth a shot at least. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thanks for reading! Here are some awesome app lists if you're interested! 15 best platform games for Android 10 best messenger apps for Android

If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.