After the popularity of last year’s “Humble Bundle” style package of coding courses, we’ve been looking forward to what this year had to offer.

The revamped Pay What You Want: Learn to Code bundle is here, meaning you can start learning how to code for as little as $1.

Each of these 10 courses would normally cost between $40 and $250 individually. The diverse selection offers everything from building mobile apps to learning Python, JavaScript, and GitHub.

Every course comes with all of the support that students who paid full price get. This can range from online forums to instructor interaction to additional tutoring based on the course’s offering.

In order to snag the full package, you have to pay more than the average price. Since so many people are trying to do this, that means the price will steadily rise over time. The logical conclusion is: the sooner you jump on this bundle, the less you pay for it.

At the time of writing, the average price was around $18.

If you’re ready to start learning how to code without breaking the bank, check out the bundle’s full listing of courses over here.

