Here’s a nice deal to brighten up your weekend.

Samsung is currently offering $200 off a new 64GB Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus device when you trade in any working smartphone. Got an old device sitting around that you haven’t used in years? Looking to update that phone you’ve been rocking much longer than expected? As long as the device meets the requirements Samsung has listed for trade in, that dust-collecting hunk of metal should now be valued at a cool $200.

The requirements for trade-in are listed below:

Phone Powers on

Normal Wear & Tear

No Cracked Screen

Not Bricked

Not Blacklisted

Android or iOS

It is important to note that the terms and conditions specify you will not be able to get your trade-in back under any circumstances, and if Samsung doesn’t think the conditions are met they will value your device at $25 instead. If you go ahead with the deal we would suggest you take photos and log everything just in case.

If you’re hoping to upgrade a more recent device, Samsung will give you $300 for your Galaxy Note 5 or Galaxy S7, or $350 for a Galaxy S7 Edge.

Hit the link below to check out the deal from Samsung, and let us know if you’re looking to upgrade to the company’s newest flagship.

Do note this deal is U.S. only. Sorry, rest of the world!